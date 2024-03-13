Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has time and again raised her voice against trolling and rumours which have been doing the rounds about her personal life. Recently, the actress yet again became the centre of attention when news reports about her alleged engagement with co-actor Raj Anadkat, best known for playing the role of Tapu aka Tapan, started doing the rounds. Denying these reports, Dutta has called them ‘ridiculous’.

Munmun Dutta reacts to engagement rumours with co-actor Raj Anadkat

For the unversed, news reports had started to create a buzz which read that Munmun Dutta had flown to Vadodara for her engagement with Raj Anadkat, which was supposedly held earlier this month. This is not the first time where the actress has been linked to the young actor. Addressing the same in a report published by ETimes, Dutta asserted it was false allegations as she was quoted saying, “This news is ridiculous, fake and ludicrous. Zero ounce of truth in it. And frankly, I don’t want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again.”

Speaking of their engagement rumours, earlier on Wednesday, reports of the same started doing the rounds. In fact, a source was quoted talking about it to News18, “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.” The source had went on to add, “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now.”

While reports of the two of them dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, Munmun Dutta has neither denied nor confirmed their relationship.

