Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt are set to clash in the upcoming jungle adventure Ranger, directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film, which features Ajay as a forest ranger and Sanjay in a negative role, promises a larger-than-life showdown. The pre-production is already underway, with filming scheduled to begin in Summer 2025.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt to clash in Jagan Shakti directorial Ranger: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the script demanded a villain with a commanding presence, making Sanjay Dutt the ideal choice. Both actors will have specially designed looks to complement the jungle backdrop. A source revealed, “After a series of films where they shared the screen as allies or in comic roles, this face-off between Ajay and Sanjay is something fans won’t want to miss.”

Luv Ranjan’s Vision for Ranger

Ranger will be mounted on a grand scale, with cutting-edge VFX to recreate realistic jungle environments and wildlife. Director Jagan Shakti is collaborating with top VFX companies to ensure the visuals enhance the story's intensity. The film is also expected to feature a strong ensemble cast, with casting for supporting roles currently underway.

Before starting work on Ranger, Ajay Devgn will complete filming for De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4, while fans can look forward to his upcoming release, Raid 2.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt have previously appeared together in light-hearted roles or on the same side of conflicts, making their first direct face-off in Ranger all the more exciting. The film’s script, set against a forest backdrop, allows the two seasoned actors to bring out their best in an action-packed, high-stakes narrative.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to embark on an Indiana Jones-style adventure in Luv Ranjan – Jagan Shakti’s movie; expected to kick off in December 2024: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.