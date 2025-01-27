The much-anticipated collaboration of Raanjhanaa creators—Aanand L Rai, A.R. Rahman, and Himanshu Sharma—with producer Bhushan Kumar has birthed their next cinematic offering, Tere Ishk Mein. The teaser for the film, featuring Dhanush, has already become a hot topic of conversation, with fans intrigued by its emotional depth and gripping narrative.

Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein new teaser hints at Kriti Sanon as female lead, makers to drop “Big reveal” on January 28

The promo showcases Dhanush in a powerful portrayal of love and longing, drawing viewers into the character’s journey. A mysterious female voice at the teaser's end has left audiences speculating about her identity, hinting at a pivotal role in the story. Fans are abuzz with theories, and many believe the voice belongs to Kriti Sanon, further heightening excitement.

Who Is the Actress Behind the Voice?

The suspense surrounding the voice is set to be unraveled tomorrow, with a major announcement anticipated. The enigmatic voiceover teases the presence of a fierce and impactful female lead, making the reveal one of the most awaited moments for cinema enthusiasts.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow are presenting Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, the film is set to be a musical delight, featuring a score by the legendary A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

As the cinematic world awaits tomorrow’s big reveal, Tere Ishk Mein is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting projects of the year. Fans can catch the teaser on T-Series’ official YouTube channel. Stay tuned to find out if Kriti Sanon is indeed the mysterious female lead, promising to redefine the story in her own unique way.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai and AR Rahman join hands for the third time for Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein

More Pages: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.