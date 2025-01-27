comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.01.2025 | 4:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kangana Ranaut begins filming with R Madhavan for Vijay-directed psychological thriller

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut begins filming with R Madhavan for Vijay-directed psychological thriller

en Bollywood News Kangana Ranaut begins filming with R Madhavan for Vijay-directed psychological thriller
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Kangana Ranaut announced on Monday that she has begun shooting for her new film alongside Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. The untitled project, helmed by director Vijay and produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts, marks a long-awaited reunion of the beloved duo. Ranaut shared the update on Instagram, expressing her excitement, saying, "Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set."

Kangana Ranaut begins filming with R Madhavan for Vijay-directed psychological thriller

Kangana Ranaut begins filming with R Madhavan for Vijay-directed psychological thriller

The announcement comes shortly after Kangana’s latest film, Emergency, released on January 17. In the political drama, Ranaut portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and also served as the film’s director, writer, and producer. Madhavan, who recently appeared in the ZEE5 film Hisaab Barabar, joins the project, adding another intriguing chapter to his filmography.

Kangana Ranaut begins filming with R Madhavan for Vijay-directed psychological thriller

A Psychological Thriller in the Making

The film, a psychological thriller, started filming in Chennai in late 2023. Kangana had shared on X (formerly Twitter) about the commencement, describing the script as "very unusual and exciting." While further details about the storyline remain under wraps, the film’s genre and the actors' previous successes have already sparked interest among fans.

Kangana’s Instagram Story featured the clapperboard from the film’s set, offering a glimpse into the early stages of production. Known for their chemistry in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Kangana and Madhavan’s collaboration has created high expectations for this latest venture.

Also Read: Political biopics aren’t working: Is it time for Kangana Ranaut to move beyond them to reclaim her audience?

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan to receive amount worth Rs. 9…

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police…

Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni changes…

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal starrer faces…

TIPS Music delivers impressive Q3 results,…

EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar to head to Jaipur…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification