Actor Kangana Ranaut announced on Monday that she has begun shooting for her new film alongside Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. The untitled project, helmed by director Vijay and produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts, marks a long-awaited reunion of the beloved duo. Ranaut shared the update on Instagram, expressing her excitement, saying, "Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set."

Kangana Ranaut begins filming with R Madhavan for Vijay-directed psychological thriller

The announcement comes shortly after Kangana’s latest film, Emergency, released on January 17. In the political drama, Ranaut portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and also served as the film’s director, writer, and producer. Madhavan, who recently appeared in the ZEE5 film Hisaab Barabar, joins the project, adding another intriguing chapter to his filmography.

A Psychological Thriller in the Making

The film, a psychological thriller, started filming in Chennai in late 2023. Kangana had shared on X (formerly Twitter) about the commencement, describing the script as "very unusual and exciting." While further details about the storyline remain under wraps, the film’s genre and the actors' previous successes have already sparked interest among fans.

Kangana’s Instagram Story featured the clapperboard from the film’s set, offering a glimpse into the early stages of production. Known for their chemistry in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Kangana and Madhavan’s collaboration has created high expectations for this latest venture.

Also Read: Political biopics aren’t working: Is it time for Kangana Ranaut to move beyond them to reclaim her audience?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.