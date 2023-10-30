comscore
Last Updated 30.10.2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Ajay Devgn drops first look of 'notorious' Ranveer Singh as Simmba from Singham Again

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn drops first look of ‘notorious’ Ranveer Singh as Simmba from Singham Again

en Bollywood News Ajay Devgn drops first look of ‘notorious’ Ranveer Singh as Simmba from Singham Again

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh as Simmba has indeed left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. Witty, brave, and lovable, the superstar genuinely as Simmba is the most loved character from Rohit Shetty's cop universe. And he returns to the same universe with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. The first look was shared on October 30, 2023.

Ajay Devgn took to social media on Monday to share the first look and wrote, "The most notorious officer of my squad, #Simmba!" Ranveer as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao a.k.a. Simmba looks ravishing, stylish, and stronger than before, the poster guarantees that he is all set to arrive with a blast of entertainment.

An industry source shares, “Now, as the superstar is coming back, in Singham Again, people can expect a high dose of action, comedy, and entertainment from his highly anticipated reprise of one of his most famous characters.” They further add, “As always, his one-liners are bound to bring the house down and have the audience in splits.”

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar reacts to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh getting trolled for Koffee With Karan 8 episode: "You are landing nowhere"

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

