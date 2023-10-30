Karan Johar has now reacted to the trolls who were being vile towards the pair.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back as the host or Hotstar Specials’ Koffee With Karan for season 8. The premiere episode of the new season saw the presence of star-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who came together for the first time on the Koffee couch, spilling the beans on their marriage, proposal, sharing the first glimpse of their wedding and more. However, soon after, the two were being trolled for their relationship, their past, Ranveer's failures and more. Karan Johar has now reacted to the trolls who were being vile towards the pair.

Karan Johar reacts to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh getting trolled for Koffee With Karan 8 episode: “You are landing nowhere”

During an Instagram live session over the weekend, Karan Johar said, “Do what you need to do because no one’s looking,” The director added, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere.”

In the episode, Deepika talked about her relationships and said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said, ‘I just don’t want to be attached, don’t want to be committed.’ And I had fun. And then he comes along, so I didn’t ‘commit commit’, until he proposed to me. There was no ‘commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

