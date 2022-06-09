Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the power couples in the Indian film industry. Their fans are always excited to see them on screen. The duo has worked alongside each other in films like Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, and Sarkar Raj. They worked in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan in 2010 and have not been paired together in a film since then.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would like to work with husband Abhishek again

In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about her life and her work. When she was asked about working with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan in a film again, she expressed her desire to be cast opposite her husband in a film. She looked up at the sky and said, “It should happen.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been making a lot of public appearances. Be it Cannes 2022 or IIFA 2022, the couple are often seen posing together for the paparazzi at public events. Presently, Aishwarya, after a long break, is making a comeback with her new project, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film is set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

The actress in her interview spoke about her priorities. She said even if she is working in films again, her priority shall always be her family and especially her daughter Aaradhya. She said, “My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn't change my focus for my family and Aaradhya.” Aishwarya revealed that she has completed the shooting of both the parts of her film, Ponniyin Selvan which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Apart from this film, the actress will also be collaborating with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 169.

