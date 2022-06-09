Twilight star Kristen Stewart is all set to conduct auditions for her upcoming queer paranormal reality series Super Gay Ghost-Hunting and seeking to curate a cast of queer ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the “most gayest and most fun-est" production.

Kristen Stewart announces casting call for her Super Gay Ghost-Hunting reality show

“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype, on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” the Academy Award nominee says in a video shared by her hairsylist and friend CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure.”

"WE ARE CASTING!!!!" Romero captioned the shared post. "Kristen, myself, and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what….NOW WE GET TO CAST THIS THING????" Stewart directed interested ghost-lovers to the casting website, and Romero wrapped her caption by writing, "Can't wait to see what you ghouls bring us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cj Romero (@cjromero)

Stewart, who identifies as LGBTQ+, first revealed that she was working on a ghost-hunting reality series in November 2021. "Gay people love pretty things," Stewart said at the time. "So we are aiming for a richness." She also described the project as "a paranormal romp in a queer space." Further information on the show is still unknown.

Kristen Stewart is best known for starring in the Twilight film series and most recently for her role in David Cronenberg's return to body horror Crimes of the Future. The actress earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her starring role as the iconic Princess Diana Spencer in last year's bio-drama Spencer.



Also Read: Kristen Stewart and her screenwriter girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.