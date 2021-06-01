Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.06.2021 | 3:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Rohan Mehra reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Mehra’s arrest

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Tuesday morning, reports of television actor Karan Mehra getting arrested following a complaint by his wife Nisha Rawal were everywhere. Now, actor Rohan Mehra who played Karan's on-screen son in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reacted to the news and said that he was shocked to hear about the arrest and the complaint against him.

Rohan Mehra reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai co-star Karan Mehra’s arrest

Rohan said that in the five years he has known Karan, he never even raised his voice. Rohan further said that even in a high-pressure environment like Bigg Boss, Karan was able to keep calm. Karan had participated in season 10 of the reality show along with Rohan.

While talking to an entertainment portal, Rohan added that he does not want to comment on the case but said that Karan has been a very good person in the past 5-6 years that he has known him. He said that Karan has been very respectful towards every person working on the sets of their show. Rohan who has worked with Karan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was his co-participant on Bigg Boss 10 said that he never saw him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody.

Karan was arrested on the night of May 31 after his wife Nisha filed a complaint against him for allegedly assaulting her. According to the reports, Nisha filed a complaint against her husband following a domestic dispute, where Karan allegedly pushed her against the wall in which she hurt her head. On June 1, it was reported that Karan Mehra was granted bail by the police.

ALSO READ: Karan Mehra arrested following a brawl with his wife Nisha Mehra

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pooja Hegde organises ration packets for 100…

Maniesh Paul offers aid to BMC workers post…

NOT Zoya Akhtar, but a new director will…

Ajay Devgn buys a bungalow worth Rs. 60…

NCB questions late actor Sushant Singh…

Farhan Akhtar to produce documentry on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification