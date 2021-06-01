Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.06.2021 | 4:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s Bhoot Police sold to Star Network for Rs. 60 crores – Details revealed

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, it was revealed that the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam will take a direct to digital route with a premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The development was even confirmed by the producer, Ramesh Taurani, and one now awaits an official announcement from the team of Disney+ Hotstar. Before the announcement is made, Bollywood Hungama has got some inside details about the deal structure of Bhoot Police.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s Bhoot Police sold to Star Network for Rs. 60 crores – Details revealed

An informer tells Bollywood Hungama, “The satellite and digital rights of Bhoot Police have been sold to Star Network for a sum in the range of Rs. 60 to 65 crores as compared to the budget of Rs 40 crores. With this deal, the producer, Ramesh Taurani, has made an easy table profit in the range of Rs. 20 to 25 crore with some more income expected from the sale or exploitation of music and other rights.”

In the deal, the digital rights of Bhoot Police have been valued in the range of Rs. 45 crores, whereas the satellite rights have fetched Rs. 15 to 20 crores from Star Network. “Being a horror-comedy featuring reasonably big names, Bhoot Police is expected to do well even on television. Hence, Star Network has got blanket rights around Rs. 60 crore mark,” the informer added.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama before, Disney+ Hotstar had acquired the digital rights of Akshay Kumar horror-comedy, Laxmii for a sum of Rs, 90 crore, spending around Rs. 45 crore more for the satellite rights, resulting in a blanket deal of Rs. 135 crores.

Apart from Bhoot Police, Star Network has also acquired the Priyadarshan comedy, Hungama 2 starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and Meezaan Jaffrey. We would soon bring out the financial structure and deal of the producer Venus with the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar too.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police to release on OTT

More Pages: Bhoot Police Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Epik High's Tablo, Barry producer Jason Kim,…

BTS breaks 5 Guinness World Records; four of…

BTS makes history with 'Butter' music video, registers on YouTube in 24 hours " />

BTS makes history with 'Butter' music video,…

BTS to hold concerts on June 13 & 14 to…

BTS' 'Butter' surpasses chart-topping single 'Dynamite' to smash YouTube record in less than 24 hours" />

BTS' Butter surpasses chart-topping single…

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo and Mingyu to team up…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification