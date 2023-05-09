The trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year, Adipurush, was launched today at a grand event in Mumbai. The cast of the film - Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage - along with director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and writer Manoj Muntashir were also present. Sunny Singh, at this event, gave a very heartwarming and touching speech.

Adipurush trailer launch: Sunny Singh calls Prabhas starrer his “first action film”; dedicates it to his action director father

Sunny Singh began by saying, "There is a lot of excitement and nervousness. The journey has been very good. Thank you Om sir for giving me this opportunity. Every day on the set was surreal and we used to get goosebumps. We are quite emotionally connected with this film."

Sunny Singh continued, "Also, its my first action film. I'll dedicate it to my father who has worked for 35 years as an action director. Its also an emotional experience for me as I lost my mother 6-7 months back. She used to tell me, 'Jab tu shoot ke liye jaayega, toh tu apna 200% dega'. That used to motivate me a lot"

Sunny Singh's father Jai Singh Nijjar is a reputed action director on films like Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Shivaay (2016) etc.

Sunny Singh, who has previously worked in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Jai Mummy Di (2020) etc, plays the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush.

Adipurush releases in cinemas on June 16, 2023.

