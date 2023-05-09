One of the most anticipated films of 2023, Adipurush aimed at creating history with its global trailer launch that was held on May 9, 2023. After the team dropped a new poster featuring the leading man Prabhas, the team held a special trailer launch event on the Om Raut directorial wherein the trailer was unveiled globally - not just in India, but across 70 countries, making to be a global event! The film also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Gajanan Nage.

Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer recreates a visually spectacular version of Ramayana

Inspired by the tale of Ramayana, Adipurush traces the journey of Raghav when they are shunned away to carry out the promise that he had given his step-mother Kaikeyi, of spending 14 years in the jungle. Kriti Sanon essays the role of Raghav’s wife Janaki whereas Sunny Singh is the obedient brother, Laxman. The film features Devdatta Gajanan Nage as the loyal follower, Hanuman (Bajrangi) whereas Saif Ali Khan is Lankeshwar. The film recreates the epic war of Ramayana when Ram had gathered the entire clan of Vanar to save Sita from the clutches of Ravana, who kidnaps her after losing her in her Swayamvar. In the trailer, we can witness glimpses from the story of Ramayana, where Ravana changes form to kidnap Sita, the entire clan of Vanar being led by Ramayana on Ram Setu (path built on sea towards Lanka) etc.



The trailer launch was one of its kind as it released across countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, the UK and Europe, Russia, Egypt, and several Asian countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will be making its international premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, it is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

