Bollywood Hungama is in Ayodhya to cover the much-talked-about first look and teaser launch of Adipurush. The grand event, where nearly 10,000 people were present, was held at Ram Ki Paidi Ghat. At 7:11 PM, the poster of the film was unveiled in the presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

However, the manner in which it was done stunned the onlookers, to say the least. The poster, which was 50 feet in size, emerged from inside the river Sarayu! The poster, as expected, was spectacular, but the manner in which it was unveiled, enhanced the impact by many notches.

The teaser was also shown on a wide screen installed on the stage. Both the poster and teaser were released after Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar came on the stage after walking from a specially constructed bridge on Sarayu.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama had visited the venue to have a look at the arrangements and we had revealed that 250 policemen and 200 bouncers have been deployed for security purposes, especially for the event.

Adipurush will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

