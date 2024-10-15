There has been growing speculation about the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about the plot and characters. While director Anees Bazmee heightened the mystery by confirming that two endings were shot for the film, Kartik Aaryan may have accidentally given away a significant detail during a recent interview, sparking conversations about Kiara Advani’s possible involvement in the project.

Accidental or slip-up? Kartik Aaryan mentioning Kiara Advani while discussing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s two endings sparks speculations

Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Two Endings

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan confirmed that Anees Bazmee chose to shoot two climaxes for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but he was quick to highlight that only a handful of people know which one will make it to the final cut. “I think one or two more people know about the actual climax. But yes, two climaxes have been shot for this film. In fact, when the script came to us, only these five or so people received the last 15 pages,” Kartik said, adding that even the assistant director and production teams were left in the dark.

Did Kartik Aaryan Accidentally Reveal Kiara Advani’s Role?

While Kartik was carefully treading around spoilers, he may have let slip a key piece of information regarding the cast. During the same interview, he mentioned filming with Kiara Advani but quickly corrected himself. “When we were shooting, in fact, when we were shooting with Kiara…” he paused, realizing the potential spoiler, and quickly backtracked, saying, “Sorry. I meant when we were shooting with Vidya ji…”

Kartik’s sheepish correction and his immediate query—“This is not live, right?”—left fans buzzing about whether this accidental mention hints at Kiara Advani’s return to the franchise. If true, her role could add another layer of excitement to the already anticipated film.

What to Expect from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic Manjulika, the film introduces new elements and characters, including Triptii Dimri as Kartik’s love interest, Madhuri Dixit as the second Manjulika, and the beloved comic duo of Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav reprising their roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for a Diwali release, where it will compete with Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again. With both films generating significant attention, the festive box office clash promises an exciting contest for cinephiles.

