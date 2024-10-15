In the same interaction, he also revealed the reason behind him being given producer credits for the film.

Following the success of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film was remade in Hindi as Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan. Considering the star cast and the love for the Telugu entertainer, a lot was expected from it, but it seems that this film failed to meet expectations. Referring to the same, Kartik recently told Pinkvilla, “For Shehzada, which didn’t work, we were facing a crisis from before its release.”

The actor went on to speak about how his name was added to the list of producers of the film and shared, “They were gracious enough to give me producer credits. I didn’t want to take it, but I invested in a few things during the making, so they gave me producer credits. I just wanted to save my film, selfishly. I try to safeguard my movies in all ways possible,” he asserted.

In the same interaction, Kartik also candidly addressed the game of remuneration and how it works within the frame of Indian film industry. “Everything has a calculation. It’s a business module. If things are sitting in the calculation, then it’s correct,” he mentioned. The actor also further explained how some don’t understand how the entire calculation is put together. “Since people are not doing these calculations, these debates are happening. The calculations are going off, and thus most people are not happy and, in fact, angry,” he stated. “I hope my producers stay happy and I don’t make them angry in any way. I think my calculator works well,” he jokingly added.

While Kartik also jokingly confessed that he too has signed films for monetary gain without divulging any name, he has now become one of the most loved actors in the country. The actor is currently prepping for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which features an ensemble cast of Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, and others in key roles.

