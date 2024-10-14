Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer gets thumbs up from trade: “This could be Kartik Aaryan’s BIGGEST hit and the biggest turnaround for him”

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was launched with a lot of fanfare in the city of Jaipur on October 9, that too in the iconic Raj Mandir theatre. We asked trade experts and others what they felt about the Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri-Vidya Balan-Madhuri Dixit starrer after going through the trailer.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer gets thumbs up from trade: “This could be Kartik Aaryan’s BIGGEST hit and the biggest turnaround for him”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “I liked the trailer. Comedy and horror is a lethal combination. More importantly, the brand value is quite strong.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) is directed by Anees Bazmee. His mentor, the much-loved filmmaker David Dhawan said, “What I really liked about the film is that Manjulika do nikalti hai! You see the trailer and you wonder what Madhuri will do in the film? And Anees packs everything well. He is very good and I like him a lot.”

The others also echoed David Dhawan’s words. Taran Adarsh agreed, “The film will be about Rooh Baba vs Manjulika but this time, there are two Manjulika’s and we don’t know who’s the real Manjulika. There’s also a glimpse of the two dancing in that song. It could be another Dola Re Dola (Devdas; 2002) or Pinga (Bajirao Mastani; 2015) or Dance Of Envy (Dil To Pagal Hai; 1997) style hit song.”

Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst, said along the same lines, “The trailer is quite exciting and they have taken the franchise a little ahead, story-wise. They have also showcased two Manjulikas; no one was expecting it. Vidya and Madhuri are both talented actors. Hence, I am excitedly looking forward to it.”

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi stated, “The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is exactly what the movie promises, which is, oodles of entertainment. I hope that with the addition of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and the return of Vidya Balan and of course Kartik Aaryan, who owned the role of Rooh Baba, I hope that the film can emerge as a Diwali smash hit at the box office.”

The trade experts also complimented Kartik Aaryan. Taran Adarsh noted, “Akshay Kumar started it but it’s taken over now by Kartik. He was there in the second part and it was quite loved. That’s why, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is now synonymous with him and not Akshay.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) is Kartik’s biggest hit, earning Rs. 185.92 crores and Taran Adarsh said that the third part can go past this figure, “If Kartik gets those numbers, this film can be a game changer for him. This could be his biggest hit and the biggest turnaround for him.”

Girish Johar exulted, “Kartik is an emerging actor and they purposely went to a town like Jaipur to launch the trailer where the buzz is there.”

Akshaye Rathi, meanwhile, praised the veteran ladies, “Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are incredible actresses. In a genre like this, I hope to see them have a blast and showcase their versatility as actors.”

The hit genre

Horror comedies are working and how this year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also belongs to this genre and that puts it at an advantage. Taran Adarsh exulted, “2024 has been a turning point for supernatural and horror comedies, be it Shaitaan, Munjyaor Stree 2 and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Girish Johar said, “Post-pandemic, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the first films that got the audience back. It was the film that re-started the horror comedy trend.”

Akshaye Rathi, however, said, “Whether its horror comedy or any other genre, there should be enough entertainment to get audiences excited to buy a ticket. Hence, I won’t specifically give too much credit to the genre because there are enough films in the horror, comedy and horror comedy genres which failed to land. So, it’s about how all you can entertain, regardless of whether it's horror, action, thriller etc.”

The clash factor

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not a solo release. On this, Taran Adarsh remarked, “The only hindrance would be the mighty opponent named Singham Again. It cannot be overlooked. It also has a huge star cast and is directed by Rohit Shetty. And most importantly, it has the Ramayan factor. Ramayan and Diwali could be huge. If this factor is integrated well, there’s no stopping Singham Again.”

He also added that the trailer has made it clear that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also be a strong opponent, “Having said that, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now in the race.”

Girish Johar noted, “The fact that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is able to give competition to Singham Again is itself big enough for the former.”

Akshaye Rathi explained, “I am geared up to celebrate Diwali with not just Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but also Singham Again. Both seem like absolute spectacles and Diwali-worthy. I am hopeful that the Diwali jinx will be broken and we’ll have two huge blockbusters coming together.”

He continued, “I don’t think either of them are going to give a fight to each other. If both films are entertaining, the audience will find ways to watch them, maybe in the opening week or the week after. I hope both films get showcasing as widely as possible. Traditionally, we have seen distributors insisting on dividing screens and giving a movie to certain theatres and another film to other cinema halls. This time, I hope that we can take both films as far and wide as possible by amicably sharing shows in every cinema and every screen where the film is relevant so that the audience can get the choice and have a really great time at the cinemas this Diwali.”

Message for cynics

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 got some trolling from a small section of netizens. Taran Adarsh signed off by saying that there’s nothing to worry about, “Some ‘rudaalis’ will cry, ‘Singham Again aur Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ke trailer mein poori kahani bata di’. My answer to them is – let the film be released. Do you really expect the makers to show all their trump cards? Picture abhi baaki hai. In logon ne Stree ko bhi gaali di thi. Inka koi rona bandh karwao. Please hand them a handkerchief or tissue box!”

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan opens up on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Diwali release; says, “Diwali is such a big holiday, I think the film can do well”

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.