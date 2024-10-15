In 2012, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting mandated that films depicting smoking scenes need to play anti-smoking ads before the beginning of the film and after the intermission point. The first ad that came into play involved a man named Mukesh Harane who died at a young age due to cancer caused by tobacco consumption. The ads changed at regular intervals and in 2018, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) instructed that an ad, featuring Akshay Kumar and Ajay Singh Pal, be shown in films with smoking scenes. This ad proved to be an exception as unlike other previous ads, this ad wasn’t taken down after a certain point in time. Sadly, after six years, the much popular ad has been replaced.

No more Nandu! End of an era as CBFC discontinues Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad after more than 6 years

Bollywood Hungama has learned that last month, a decision was taken to discontinue Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad by CBFC. It was replaced by a new ad, showing how quitting tobacco can lead to positive changes in your body within 20 minutes. The recently released films like Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had scenes of smoking and they were released without the Akshay Kumar ad.

The ad featuring Akshay Kumar was first shown during the release of his 2018 Independence Day film, Gold. It shows Akshay Kumar telling a man named Nandu to stop smoking and use the money saved to buy a sanitary pad for his wife. The ad also helped promote his earlier 2018 film Pad Man. Interestingly, this ad was only mandatory for Hindi films by CBFC.

Nandu in this ad was played by an actor named Ajay Singh Pal. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in March 2020, he revealed that people used to recognize him on the streets thanks to the ad. He said, “Out of 100, 20-25 people on average realize that I am Nandu. Most people however feel that Nandu must be a big star staying in Mumbai and that he can’t be seen in Bhopal! A few remark that I look like that guy from the anti-smoking ad! Haan, bacche bade sharp hote hai; bacche pehchaan lete hai mujhe!”

An official at a multiplex told Bollywood Hungama on the condition of anonymity, “It was my favourite anti-smoking ad as it gave out an important message without any disturbing visuals. It also used to be amusing to see moviegoers repeating the dialogues from the ad. After all, they were watching the ad for 6 years. The moviegoers had memorized all its lines! I am sure I am and many other moviegoers will surely miss the ad.”

