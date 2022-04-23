Abhishek Banerjee has always seen exploring unique characters in his films. The actor has won the hearts of many with his acting spectacle and has all the potential to shine bright on the global stage.

Abhishek Banerjee’s short film Vakeel Babu makes its way to New York Indian Film Festival 2022

Recently the actor, took to his social media while he shared the joy of his short film Vakeel Babu getting selected for the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. He was seen playing the role of a lawyer. The actor described the narrative of the film in the caption while describing the joy of traveling to the New York Indian film festival for the USA premier -

"Happy to share that our Film is travelling places ❤️❤️

Presenting our latest film - Vakeel Babu! We're so excited to share the poster for our recent short film, #VakeelBabu.

The film is directed by Sumit Purohit (Scam 1993, BAFTA Breakthrough Honoree 2020-21) and stars Abhishek Banerjee (Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Stree, Bala and more), Bhamini Oza Gandhi (esteemed Gujarati and Hindi TV and theatre actor) and Lovleen Mishra (Raees, Little Things, Amu and more).

The film traces the journey of Shiraz Hassan (played by Banerjee) as he rediscovers his purpose in the judicial system after being distracted with chasing success through his digital video channel.

Emerging from in-depth, on-ground research on the legal challenges for victims of gender-based violence (GBV), #VakeelBabu aims to drive conversation on the essential role lawyers play in the lives of clients seeking justice against gender-based violence, specifically domestic violence.

Also, absolutely thrilled to share that we are travelling to the prestigious stage of @nyindianfilmfest for our USA premiere.

#VakeelBabu is a film is close to our hearts, and we’re proud to see it go places. Here's to championing more stories at Civic Studios with partners like @traintripper Train Tripper Films that empower us to build a better world!".

Abhishek's Vakeel Babu is directed by Sumit Purohit who has also written and edited Scam 1992, which has also made its place in the BAFTA 2020-21.

Besides Nazarandaaz and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genre films including Bhediya, Aankh Micholi and Telugu thriller Runway.

