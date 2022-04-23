comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.04.2022 | 9:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jersey Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Alia Bhatt returns with sister Shaheen Bhatt post first shoot schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier this month Alia Bhatt tied the knot with long time beau Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony attended by a select few. While images of the couple have been viraling on the internet, just days after the wedding Alia jetted off to commence shooting for the Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In fact, Churni Ganguly shared BTS images from the sets of the film saying, “Simply elated to share the floor with legends like Dharmendra ji, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and of course, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, both exquisite actors and absolute sweethearts. #rockyaurranikipremkahani, directed by none other than the immensely warm @karanjohar, coming to you with much lovey-dovey aplomb, in 2023!”

Alia Bhatt returns with sister Shaheen Bhatt post first shoot schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

While the BTS images from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are still trending on social media, Alia Bhatt has apparently wrapped the first shoot schedule of the film. In fact, Alia along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted at the Kalina airport earlier today arriving from the shoot location. A gracious Alia posed for the camera before waving to the media and leaving.


As for the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which marks Alia’s second film with Ranveer Singh, the first being Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, is being directed by Karan Johar. Besides this, Alia Bhatt also had Brahmastra which features her alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: When Alia Bhatt hilariously said her guy must be ‘lean, mean & accha wala machine’

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Netflix cancels Will Smith’s Bright 2;…

K-pop group HOT ISSUE disbands days before…

GOT7 to make full-group comeback with new…

ASTRO's Sanha halts activities after being…

Avika Gor to star in Vikram Bhatt's 1920:…

Will Smith makes a surprise visit to Mumbai,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification