Last Updated 23.04.2022 | 2:57 PM IST

Netflix cancels Will Smith’s Bright 2; reason not related to the 2022 Oscar Slapgate with Chris Rock

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Will Smith-Chris Rock fallout from The Academy Awards 2022 continues to prove deleterious for Smith as more and more projects featuring the actor are either being delayed or cancelled. While the impact of the incident is evident on Smith's acting career, Netflix cancelling Smith’s action-flick sequel Bright 2 is reportedly “unrelated to the incident.”

Bloomberg revealed that Netflix has “abandoned plans to make a sequel to Bright,” but disclosed that it was not related to recent slap incident at the Oscars 2022. Bright 2 is just the latest filming starring Smith that has been nixed at Netflix with the movie Fast and Loose also having been shelved by the streamer.

As per a Comicbook report, it was reported at the time that Fast and Loose stalling out also had nothing to do with the infamous Oscar-slap but due to director David Leitch developing another project at another studio.

As far as the upcoming nature series from National Geographic Pole to Pole, hosted by Will Smith, is concerned, the docu-series will be released but filming has been delayed following the slapgate incident. Production for Pole to Pole was originally slated to take place in spring but has now been pushed to the end of fall.

Also Read: Will Smith makes a surprise visit to Mumbai, spotted at Kalina airport

