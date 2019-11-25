Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.11.2019 | 1:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Abhishek Bachchan to star in Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh’s joint production Bob Biswas

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production will produce Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Red Chillies’ last collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh, Badla witnessed great box office success and much critical acclaim.

Abhishek Bachchan to star in Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh's joint production Bob Biswas

A fictional character from Kahaani (2012) – ‘Bob Biswas’, is a poker-faced contract killer who instantly entered cinema folklore by capturing the imagination of many viewers. The character spawned dedicated social media pages, memes and is a favourite with Bollywood pop-culture enthusiasts who associate him till date with his trademark line “Nomoshkar, ek minute”. Bob Biswas will now have a spin-off film featuring him as the central character where fans will get to see many facets of his dual nature.

The film will be directed by Sujoy’s daughter  Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Bob Biswas will be Diya’s directorial debut in a feature film.Her previous short film, Neighbourhood Ties was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Gaurav Verma, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies Entertainment, says, “Bob Biswas is easily amongst the most iconic movie characters in recent memory. With Abhishek taking on the portrayal of Bob and Diya helming the film as director, we are excited to give further shape to such an extraordinary character.”

Bob Biswas will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The movie is slated to go on floors in early 2020 and will release in the same year.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a family picture with daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan

More Pages: Bob Biswas Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna all set to…

IFFI gets trolled for mixing up Satyajit…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker allots major…

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to shoot action…

Shanaya Kapoor to represent India at Le Bal…

Police complaint filed against Vaani Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification