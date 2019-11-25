Bigg Boss 13 continues to stay in headlines for all the controversial shenanigans that go inside the house. The wild card contestant Hindustani Bhau’s (Vikas Phatak) wife Ashwini filed a complaint at Khar Police Station in Mumbai for malicious comments made against him on social media.

Ashwini Phatak has submitted a handwritten letter dated November 24 which reads, “Many incorrect and fake messages, statements, videos are made against Hindustani Bhau. People are addressing themselves as family members, mentioning themselves as brothers, aunt, are no one to him. Our family includes my mother-in-law, my son, my mother, father, Hindustani Bhau’s nephew Sandesh. This letter is to inform that in case any misconduct or misuse is done by any outside person, we are not responsible for the same.”

Ashwini has also requested the media not to take and upload interviews of these fake relatives who are talking against Hindustani Bhau and creating controversies.