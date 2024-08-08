comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 08.08.2024 | 8:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ulajh Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Abhay Verma joins Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand’s King: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Abhay Verma joins Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand’s King: Report

en Bollywood News Abhay Verma joins Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand’s King: Report

The action-packed thriller, produced by SRK and Siddharth Anand, is set to start filming in November 2024, featuring a powerful cast and a gripping storyline.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Abhay Verma, known for his role in Munjya, has joined the star-studded ensemble of Siddharth Anand's King. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in crucial roles. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the team of King has cast Munjya fame, Abhay Verma to play a key catalyst in the action-packed thriller. “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya and the same is reflected in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film,” revealed a source to the publication and added that further that character details have been kept under wraps for now.

Abhay Verma joins Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand’s King: Report

Production details and cast dynamics:
Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix, King is poised to be an intense action thriller. “While the script is locked, the makers have also identified the shooting locations in India and abroad. The production team is now on the final step to get the entire ensemble cast in place alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, as they are aiming to take the film on floors from November 2024,” the source added. The film will explore a mentor-protégé relationship between SRK and Suhana Khan, facing Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist.

A high-octane action thriller:
King promises to be a one-of-its-kind action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a raw and rugged action avatar. The movie will delve into a mentor-protégé bond between SRK and Suhana Khan, with Abhishek Bachchan playing the negative force. The music and background score are being handled by Anirudh, while the action sequences are being designed by top names in the industry.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan prepare for multi-villain arc in Siddharth Anand’s King, to be shot extensively in Europe: Report

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Payal Rajput, Nanditha Swetha, Ajay Ghosh…

Kalki Koechlin joins Naseeruddin Shah in an…

Akshay Kumar donates money for Haji Ali…

Kangana Ranaut sued for Rs 40 crores after…

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 to premiere in…

Navra Maaza Navsaacha 2 is confirmed! Sachin…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification