Abhay Verma, known for his role in Munjya, has joined the star-studded ensemble of Siddharth Anand's King. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in crucial roles. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the team of King has cast Munjya fame, Abhay Verma to play a key catalyst in the action-packed thriller. “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya and the same is reflected in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film,” revealed a source to the publication and added that further that character details have been kept under wraps for now.

Abhay Verma joins Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand’s King: Report

Production details and cast dynamics:

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix, King is poised to be an intense action thriller. “While the script is locked, the makers have also identified the shooting locations in India and abroad. The production team is now on the final step to get the entire ensemble cast in place alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, as they are aiming to take the film on floors from November 2024,” the source added. The film will explore a mentor-protégé relationship between SRK and Suhana Khan, facing Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist.

A high-octane action thriller:

King promises to be a one-of-its-kind action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a raw and rugged action avatar. The movie will delve into a mentor-protégé bond between SRK and Suhana Khan, with Abhishek Bachchan playing the negative force. The music and background score are being handled by Anirudh, while the action sequences are being designed by top names in the industry.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan prepare for multi-villain arc in Siddharth Anand’s King, to be shot extensively in Europe: Report

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.