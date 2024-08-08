India's premier multiplex chains are gearing up for an exciting celebration for “Cinema Lovers Weekend” taking place from 9th to 11th August 2024. Marking a weekend of joy and cinematic indulgence for movie enthusiasts across the country, patrons are invited to enjoy mainstream movies at an irresistible ticket price for Friday, 9th August 2024 is Rs. 99 onwards and for the weekend, 10th -11th August 2024 is Rs. 199 onwards further complemented by unbeatable pricing for premium formats and recliners.

Tickets of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ulajh, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha & more to be priced Rs. 99 on August 9 on Cinemas Lovers Weekend 2024

Building on the resounding success of Cinema Lovers Day, PVR INOX Limited has meticulously curated an attractive price structure for movie lovers throughout the week for an affordable yet engaging movie viewing experience. These special prices extend to all premium formats during the week. Audiences can enjoy IMAX, 4DX, MX4D, and SCREENX on Friday, 9th August 2024 at Rs. 199 onwards and for weekend, 10th -11th August 2024 is at Rs. 299 onwards. Additionally, the GOLD, Luxe, Director’s Cut, and INSIGNIA experiences await at an unbeatable price range for Friday, 9th August 2024 is at Rs. 299 and for the weekend, 10th-11th August is Rs. 499 onwards.

The highlight of ‘Cinema Lovers Weekend’ is that audiences can watch all the popular movies at these reduced ticket prices. From Hollywood movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, Borderlands, Born Pink, and It Ends With Us to Indian movies like Ulajh, Kalki 2898 AD, Bad News, Kill, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ghuspaithiya, Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited and CEO, PVR INOX Pictures Limited expressed his enthusiasm while making this announcement stating, “Cinema is not just entertainment; it's an emotion that resonates deeply with Indian audiences. With the first edition of Cinema Lovers Weekend, we aim to ignite that passion and celebrate the magic of storytelling on the big screen. We invite all cinema enthusiasts to join us from 9th - 11th August and immerse themselves in an unforgettable cinematic experience and unbeatable offers on some of the top Hollywood and Bollywood movie titles.”

Cinema Lovers weekend will also showcase a selection of regional movies, celebrating the rich diversity of Indian cinema. Government-regulated pricing will be implemented in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Pondicherry, and Tamil Nadu.

