Known for the web show Flames, Gaurav Manwane is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut with Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, along with an ensemble cast including Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. The movie is directed by Mudassar Azi and is set for Independence Day 2024 release.

EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Manwane to make Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein: “Watching him work is like a masterclass in acting”

Ask him about it and the actor says, “Landing this role feels like a dream come true for me. This is my first film and I am getting to work alongside an incredible cast, including my childhood hero, Akshay Kumar. I have been a huge fan for years, so this opportunity feels magical to me, it feels surreal. It feels like I have almost manifested this opportunity

Gaurav reveals that getting the film was quite unexpected for him but it was director Mudassar Aziz who wanted him on board. “I got a call from an assistant director on the film who told me that Mudassar Aziz had seen one of my previous audition tapes and really liked it. Two days after the audition, I got the call that I was onboard and I was over the moon with the fact that I was going to shoot a film with Akshay Kumar,” he gushes

The actor shot with the entire cast in Udaipur and even bonded with them over food, including the kachoris and Yakhni pulaos that Taapsee Pannu would order and the delicious meal cooked by Akshay’s chef. But it's working with Akshay that remains the highlight for him.

Raving about his co-star, Gaurav says, “He is not only a brilliant actor but also one of the most down-to-earth people I have ever met. Anyone can approach him and strike up a conversation, it's that easy. During my first meeting with him, we were in a scene and I was shaking with excitement. Watching him work is like a masterclass in acting. He brings something new to every take, which is wonderful. He is so free and I love his acting style. This whole experience has been really transformative for me; from watching Akshay sir on screen to sharing screen space with him, it's beyond words. I am excited for what's to come."

