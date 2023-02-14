Produced by Gen Z Studios, lead cast Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey will return as Yash and Chikki in an all new Season 3 of Aashiqana.

This season of love Disney+ Hotstar announces the third season of the fan favorite - Aashiqana with a powerful trailer. While crime and treachery fuelled the sizzling chemistry of Yash and Chikki, love kept them united even when they were apart. Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey return with triple the energy along with talented actors like Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi amongst others.

Aashiqana Season 3 to release on February 27 on Disney+ Hotstar

This new season of Aashiqana is expected to be bigger as audiences will witness the return of Karma, and how it will affect the lives of Yash and Chikki. Will they be able to unearth the mystery and find their way back to each other?

Talking about Aashiqana 3, Zayn Ibad Khan said, “Aashiqana has been quite an adventurous journey. As Yash, I was challenged physically as well as mentally, you know, fighting psychopaths and criminals while his love life is getting entangled in all that drama.”

Adding further about the new season, Khushi Dubey added, “Chikki is such an inspiration to me, we have seen her fight off criminals in saari, took on orthodoxism/non conformists head-on and stood her ground no matter what. In this new chapter, we will see Chikki at cross roads with Yash and yet solve the next looming danger with the best partner she could ever have. But that’s not it, there may be more than a dangerous criminal that comes in between Yash and Chikki’s relationship, the audiences will only have to wait and find out!”

Director Gul Khan continued, “We have received a lot of appreciation from audiences from the first two seasons and we are really excited to bring yet another season of love with Yash and Chikki. With the new season, one can experience love, crime, thriller and a lot of new characters.”

Directed by Gul Khan and produced by Gen Z Studios, Aashiqana Season 3 will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 27 onwards

