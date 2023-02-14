Madhur Brij Bhushan, who, along with her family and team, is spearheading a biopic on Madhubala’s life, says there’s “not a single day” that she doesn’t “miss her sister”.

Back in the 50s and 60s, she ruled the Hindi film world with her inimitable beauty, charm and peerless talent. No wonder then, that even today, Madhubala continues to be remembered by her innumerable fans. Her name instantly builds an aura of unmatched gorgeousness, charisma and mystique.

Exclusive: No actor has been finalised yet to play Madhubala, says the late legend’s sister on Mughal-e-Azam actor’s 90th birth anniversary

On the occasion of Madhubala’s 90th birth anniversary today, her youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan recalls: “Madhu aapa’s beauty wasn’t limited to just her physical appearance but her soul was equally beautiful. My sister wasn’t just a peerless actor but also a perfect daughter and a loving sister, who went out of the way to take care of the entire family. We couldn’t have asked for a better sister. There’s not a single day that I don’t miss her. May God bless her soul.”

To give a “befitting tribute” to Madhubala’s insurmountable aura, now, Bhushan, along with her “family, friends and team”, is set to come up with a biopic on her sister’s life, in association with a top film studio. “By god’s grace, and my sister’s blessings, we are going to present Aapa’s life in a beautiful manner that resonates with today’s young audience too. All the details and cast etc. shall be announced within a few days from now,” says Bhushan, adding that “no actor has been finalised yet.”

She clarifies: “My team has informed me that talks are at advanced stages with a top female star. So, kindly, don’t believe in any rumour or hearsay. My team and/or studio will announce the details officially. The idea is not rush into things but come up with the best film that will justify Aapa’s beauty, her eventful life and, above all, her legendary status.”

A while back, there were talks about someone else attempting a film on Madhubala’s life. Bring it to Bhushan’s notice and she says: “Today is my sister’s birth anniversary, and it’s a happy occasion for me, my family and my team (comprising of Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay and Vinay Malviya). So, I would rather not talk about such things. But with all humbleness, I will reiterate that it’s my family’s emotional right, and no one else can trespass it. My legal team has already initiated certain legal proceedings vis-à-vis certain matters against some mischief makers.”

Lastly, does Bhushan have any particular actress on her mind to play Madhubala on screen? “I admire many actresses of today’s times. They are all very hardworking and talented. But I would not want to take any names. I am confident that my team, and the studio, along with the director, will take the best possible decision in this regard. Mujhe umeed hai ki jitni khubsoorat insaan Madhu aapa thi, utni hi khubsoorat tribute hum unhein denge,” she signs off.

