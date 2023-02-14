Veteran Bollywood and television actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away today in Mumbai at the age of 60. As per reports, he was suffering from breathing related issues and was recently admitted in Surya Nursing Home in Santacruz where he breathed his last after his lungs failed.

Lagaan and Andaz Apna Apna actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away at 60

Javed Khan Amrohi played supporting roles in over 150 Bollywood movies. Some of his popular films include Coolie No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Chak De! India, Phir Hera Pheri, etc. He was last seen in the Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2 in 2020 where he played the character of Pakya. He also starred in quite a few Hindi TV serials and was also an active member of the theatre group IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association).

Javed Khan Amrohi is known the most as the commentator in Lagaan. His moment of glory came in the film when he shouts, “Hum jeet gaye” when Aamir Khan’s team wins in the end. In fact, this moment has become known more in recent years after it became a famous meme on social media. He also got noticed as the competitor of the characters played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna.

The deceased’s last rites were performed today at the Oshiwara cemetery in the city.

