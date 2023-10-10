Raghav Chadha, who recently tied the knot with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, has once again been in the headlines.

Two weeks after tying the knot with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha moved to the Delhi High Court against an order of a court in the national capital that evicted him from his Type VII bungalow.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, husband of Parineeti Chopra, moves Delhi HC against bungalow eviction order

Chadha's plea was mentioned before the bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula. "MP has been served for eviction of house. We have an apprehension that the proceedings might start. We had a stay in trial court," Chadha's counsel said.

Chadha was given a Type 6 bungalow in July last year and had requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman for a bigger, Type 7 accommodation, which was allotted to him in September that year. He was then allotted another bungalow on Pandara Road from the Rajya Sabha pool. However, in March this year, the allotment was cancelled.

As a first-time MP, Chadha is entitled to a Type-5 accommodation in the normal course, according to the Rajya Sabha Members Handbook released in April 2022. The handbook says MPs who are former Union Cabinet Ministers, former Governors or former Chief Ministers and former Lok Sabha Speakers, are entitled to Type-7 bungalows, the second largest category available to Rajya Sabha MPs.

It is unclear why Chadha's allotment was cancelled in March this year. The Rajya Sabha secretariat has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

