In a recent turn of events, Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has been exonerated from an arrest warrant that had been issued against her by a Kolkata court in connection with an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. The arrest warrant, initially sparked by what is now termed “fraudulent and misleading statements” made by the Investigating Officer, has been swiftly revoked by the Magistrate upon uncovering the “true and correct facts” of the case.

Zareen Khan wins legal battle, Kolkata Magistrate cancels warrant

Additionally, the Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata has intervened, issuing an interim order that aligns with Zareen Khan's stance, effectively putting an end to the wrongful warrant and upholding the principles of justice. Zareen Khan, a prominent figure in the Bollywood industry, remains resolute in her commitment to her craft, as this favourable verdict attests.

To provide some context, the arrest warrant stemmed from an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. The investigating officer had submitted a charge sheet against Zareen Khan before the Sealdah court in Kolkata. During this period, Zareen neither sought bail nor appeared before the court, resulting in the issuance of the arrest warrant due to her repeated absence.

Addressing the situation, Zareen Khan expressed her disbelief and assured that there is no truth to the allegations. She stated to India Today, “I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity? In the meantime, you can speak to my PR.”

The alleged cheating incident from 2018 revolved around Zareen Khan's scheduled performance during a Durga Puja function in Kolkata. Her non-appearance led to an organizer filing a written complaint of cheating against her and her manager. An FIR was subsequently registered against both individuals. Zareen Khan defended herself by claiming that she had been misled by the organizers, who had falsely represented the event as a high-profile gathering attended by ministers, including the Chief Minister of Bengal. She cited miscommunications regarding flight tickets and accommodations as reasons for her non-participation in the event.

