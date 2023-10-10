If you are among those waiting for The Archies on Netflix we at Bollywood Hungama have some exciting news for you. The Archies actors Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda along with the makers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and Netflix’s Director of Original Films, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh will be present at Bollywood Hungama's OTT India Fest on 19th October 2023 at Taj Lands End. The Archies team will be in conversation with Bollywood Hungama's Rohit Khilnani, speaking about the film, their experience shooting for it and creating a live-action comic based on a global IP, in India. Audience members at the OTT Fest will get the first sneak peek into the world of The Archies through a new exclusive asset before it launches online and across platforms.

Bollywood Hungama's co-founder and director Suleman Mobhani said, "Having the team of The Archies is exciting for all of us as it's a premium title for Netflix made by Zoya Akhtar who is one of India's best storytellers, it's something many fans are eagerly waiting for. We are sure all those fans will be happy to hear what the team of The Archies shares at the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest."

The Archies is set in 1960’s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies on Netflix explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Bollywood Hungama's OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, is the first-of-its-kind festival celebrating OTT talent, platforms, filmmakers, and producers under one roof. Some of the most reputed entertainment journalists from Indian media will be hosting various panels spread across two days and The Archies panel will be the grand finale of the celebrations.

The Archies will release worldwide on Netflix only on December 7, 2023.

