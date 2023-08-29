comscore
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 gets Rakshabandhan special offer – buy 2 tickets, get 2 free

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Certain movies manage to transcend the boundaries of entertainment and become cultural phenomena and Gadar 2 is one prime example of that.  The film has set a record for minting one of the fastest Rs. 450 crores and has also become the third highest-grossing film in the history of Indian Cinema. Owing to the tremendous and unceasing love of fans for Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the makers have decided to give a special treat to them on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 gets Rakshabandhan special offer – buy 2 tickets, get 2 free

The footfall of the theatres has been over Rs. 3 crores since the film has released and it has created a storm at the box office and there’s no stopping it. As the film revolves around the love and power of family, to ensure a family celebration of Gadar 2, the makers have introduced a special offer on Raksha Bandhan where cinegoers can buy 2 tickets and get 2 tickets free. The offer is valid from 29th August 2023 to 3rd September 2023 and seeing the excitement and buzz around the film is expected to shatter more records even in its third week.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is running successfully in theatres near you.

