Actress Ridhi Dogra has responded to intense social media backlash for sharing screen space with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack, which took place on April 22, targeted innocent non-Islamic civilians and tourists, sparking widespread outrage across the country. In the wake of the tragedy, Dogra had openly condemned the violence and expressed her anger online. However, she was soon trolled for her association with a Pakistani co-star in a cross-border collaboration.

Addressing the criticism in a detailed statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ridhi defended her stance, emphasizing that her work was done within the legal framework and that advocating peace did not mean being indifferent to national pain. “I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules.. But I also know Peace, Grace and Harmony is important for a healthy civilization. Yes there’s duality in these words but that is the very life we lead. On this earth. I am a daughter of J&K where this happened and am well aware of the history of such monstrous crimes . Over many years. it boils my blood too that’s why I even try and speak to you all as fellow country men. I won’t keep quiet just because of my profession I choose peaceful collaboration. So don’t waste your anger on me. I’m as angry as everyone. I just choose to remain dignified towards others. Anyway. This is not about me. But we’re all angry. I am just as everyone else,” she wrote.

I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules.. But I also know Peace, Grace and Harmony is important for a healthy civilization. Yes there’s duality in these words but that is the very life we lead. On this earth. https://t.co/6KtDDkbU3d — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) April 23, 2025



The backlash began after Ridhi's emotional reaction to the Pahalgam attack, where she had urged for accountability and stronger stands against terrorism. In her earlier post, she had called on the Muslim community to speak up, “I think it's about time the good Muslims stepped up and rejected the monsters and CALLED THEM OUT! Break ties with people and places that remain silent or deep down have ties elsewhere. Because repeatedly terror is coming from one place. They're ruining humanity. They're ruining faith… Very personal opinion but it's time to stop being gracious for monsters in the name of humanity. Stand up for India.”



With Abir Gulaal - a film that also marks Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback also facing serious repercussions of the attack, Ridhi’s strong-worded response attempts to draw a line between patriotism and professional choices, urging for a more nuanced conversation around art, accountability, and national sentiment.

