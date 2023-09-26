Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha and announced a break from acting after the release in 2022.

Aamir Khan is all set to make a comeback after a short break with two exciting projects in the pipeline. The first one is a reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, and the second one is a remake of the Spanish film Champions.

Aamir Khan set to kickstart projects with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol, to start Champions in January: Report

According to a report by PinkVilla, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are considering various titles for their action-packed drama. The film is expected to go on floors in December/January 2024, and an official announcement is expected on October 19 – Sunny Deol’s 66th birthday.

Like all their previous collaborations, the next one too will be a dramatic actioner with the key character being a vigilante taking a stand against society. A source close to the development told the publication, “Aamir, Santoshi, and Sunny had a long meeting last evening and have come on the same page with regard to finances and shooting timelines. The 3-month marathon shooting is expected to begin in January,” the source shared. On calling it a wrap on the Sunny Deol film, Rajkumar Santoshi will begin his work on his next which has Aamir Khan in lead role.”

Speaking of Champions, the source asserted, “Champions is presently in the casting stage and is ready to hit the floors on January 20. The prep work is also in progress too.”

For the unversed, Champions is said to be the remake of the Spanish film of the same name. It will be directed by RS Prassana. The film is expected to go on floors in January 2024 and will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend.

