Gurmmeet Singh, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Suparn Verma come together for a gangster web series

Gurmmeet Singh, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Suparn Verma come together for a gangster web series

Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh, Fukrey fame Mrighdeep, and Family Man fame Suparn Verma join forces with Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

While Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is excited for the release of the much-awaited comedy film Fukrey 3 featuring an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, among others, we hear that the filmmaker has joined hands with some big names for an upcoming project. The director will be collaborating with Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame, Suparn Verma who has been gaining a lot of love for his recent works like Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, The Family Man, Rana Naidu, and The Trial, are coming together for a gangster drama which will be backed by Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

A source close to the production said, “Jio Studios’ and Reliance Entertainment web series is expected to join hands for a big web series which will have the best of creative forces are coming together, along with Gurmmeet Singh, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Writer Suparn Verma for a gangster drama. With best forces in the industry putting their heads together for this web series, it looks like it is going to be one great web series to watch out for.”

While they did not divulge details of the rest of the show including the cast, we hear that will go on the floors soon. Watch out for this space as we break more news around this show.

