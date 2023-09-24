comscore
Aamir Khan donates Rs. 25 lakhs to families affected by Himachal Pradesh flood disaster

Aamir Khan donates Rs. 25 lakhs to families affected by Himachal Pradesh flood disaster

The actor has donated Rs. 25 lakhs to the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 for those who are currently facing difficulties amid the crisis.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has extended help to the families affected by the floods, landslides and more in the Himachal Pradesh disaster. The actor has donated Rs. 25 lakhs to the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 for those who are currently facing difficulties amid the crisis.

As per a report in ANI, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanked Aamir Khan for his gesture. He said that this will “undoubtedly assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts aimed at helping the affected families to recover from the aftermath of the disaster.” He added that this gesture by Aamir Khan will make “a remarkable difference in the lives of those who have been adversely affected by monsoon fury in the State.” Himachal Pradesh has faced persistent rainfall due to which places have faced floods, landslides and cloudbursts.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is co-producing Laapataa Ladies with Jio Studios which was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8. Helmed by Kiran Rao, the film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

