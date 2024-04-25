The film will be shot extensively in Delhi, with iconic locations like Lal Qila (Red Fort), Lodhi Garden, Purani Dilli (Old Delhi), and Tyagraj Stadium serving as backdrops.

Aamir Khan is gearing up for a heartwarming Christmas release this year. His upcoming project, Sitaare Zameen Par, is not only set to tug at your heartstrings but also promises a delightful cinematic experience. The film, an adaptation of the Spanish sports dramedy Campeones, marks Khan's return to socially impactful storytelling. This time, he tackles the challenges and triumphs of individuals with Down Syndrome. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie began filming in February 2024 and is slated to hit theatres by Christmas.

Aamir Khan to kick off New Delhi shoot for Sitaare Zameen Par between May-June 2024: Report

According to the Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan will kick off the next schedule in New Delhi. News from the sets hints at a captivating narrative centred around the Paralympic Games, a prestigious international sporting event for differently-abled athletes. Khan reportedly portrays a headstrong but ultimately kind-hearted basketball coach facing community service. His punishment? Lead a Special Olympics team brimming with talented individuals with diverse learning disabilities. The story promises a transformative journey for Khan's character as he mentors and bonds with his unique team.

A source revealed to the publication that the film will be shot extensively in Delhi, with iconic locations like Lal Qila (Red Fort), Lodhi Garden, Purani Dilli (Old Delhi), and Tyagraj Stadium serving as backdrops. “The schedule is set for one month, between May-June. The children will indulge in various Paralympic Games for the shoot. The schedule is set for one month, between May-June. The children will indulge in various Paralympic Games for the shoot,” the source said, adding, “It will be shot at different spots in Delhi, including Lal Qila, Lodhi Garden, Purani Dilli, and Tyagraj stadium. It is being shot in various parts of Delhi, as they don’t want all the kids to travel to NCR regions.”

While details about the supporting cast remain under wraps, reports indicate that Khan will be joined by a group of eleven children playing crucial roles in the film. This casting choice adds an extra layer of authenticity and promises to deliver heartwarming moments between the coach and his team.

