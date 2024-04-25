This arrival marks nearly a year since the movie's theatrical release in June 2023.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to finally arrive on JioCinema in mid-May, 11 months after theatrical release: Report

Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan rejoice! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is finally set to hit the streaming platform JioCinema in mid-May 2024.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke garnered positive reviews for its relatable story and the sizzling on-screen chemistry between the lead actors. The film explores the complexities of marriage and societal expectations through the lens of a young couple, Kapil (played by Kaushal) and Soumya (played by Khan). College sweethearts who have tied the knot, navigate the challenges of living in a joint family while yearning for a place of their own.

According to Peeping Moon, while details surrounding the specific release date are yet to be officially announced, the mid-May timeframe has movie buffs excited. This news comes alongside JioCinema's announcement of their new subscription service, JioCinema Premium.

JioCinema Premium aims to shake up the streaming market with its competitive pricing. Starting at just Rs. 29 per month, subscribers can enjoy an ad-free viewing experience on one device. A Rs. 89 per month "Family" plan allows access on four screens simultaneously, perfect for movie nights with loved ones.

But what's in it for viewers? JioCinema Premium boasts a diverse library featuring content from renowned studios like Peacock, HBO, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery. This impressive lineup complements their existing collection of top Bollywood movies and series, offering a one-stop shop for entertainment.

Die-hard sports fans, fear not! JioCinema will continue to offer its free, ad-supported tier, which includes the ever-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. This ensures fans can catch all the action without needing a subscription.

The mid-May premiere of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on JioCinema is a welcome announcement for fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has an array of line-up including Chhava, Love & War and Bad Newz. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has Metro In Dino and Sky Force.

