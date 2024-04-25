Bigg Boss OTT 3 is coming soon, and we can expect promo filming to begin soon. The reality program has received a lot of attention and has a devoted fan base. People are excited for the concert to start. Many reports have surfaced about the show's launch date, contestants, promotions, and more. The creators recently published an Instagram image featuring host Salman Khan and asked followers who they wanted to see as show participants. They erased the message after a few days, leaving admirers wondering if Salman is the host. Previously, it was also claimed that Bigg Boss OTT 3 would not happen this year, and fans will have to wait for Bigg Boss 18. But now it has been revealed that Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be released soon.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere in June

Arhaan Behll, Deepak Chaurasia, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Sheezan Khan, Maxtern, Thugesh, Rohit Khatri, Dalljiet Kaur, Sreerama Chandra, Aryanshi Sharma, Sankey Upadhyay, Tushar Silawat, Rohit Zinjurke, Mohd. Saria, and others have reportedly been approached for the show. Now, something fresh has emerged. According to speculations in Etimes, Shivangi Joshi's Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Pankit Thakker would appear in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Pankit has appeared in a variety of TV series, including Dill Mill Gayye, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, and others. According to a source close to the portal, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere shortly and the producers are nearing the end of the casting process.

According to reports, the producers have verified Pankit as a candidate. They had tried to obtain him before, but because to prior job commitments, they were unable to book him for Salman Khan's event. According to sources, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will begin on June 4 or 5.

The Khabri recently announced that the show's motto will be 'Badlega Khel, Is baar hoga ghar Ulta Pulta'. According to reports, the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, like the first two, would not be available for free. The audience will have to pay to see it.

