comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.09.2023 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio Studios; includes Rajkumar Santoshi’s next & Ujjwal Nikam biopic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio Studios; includes Rajkumar Santoshi’s next & Ujjwal Nikam biopic

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio Studios; includes Rajkumar Santoshi’s next & Ujjwal Nikam biopic
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aamir Khan means man in business. Just when everyone thought that the Tiger is on the verge of stepping back from acting, he surprised everyone by announcing his comeback with a film during the Christmas 2024 weekend. And now we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan has inked a multi-film deal with India's leading studio, Jio Studios.

Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio Studios; includes Rajkumar Santoshi's next & Ujjwal Nikam biopic

Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio Studios; includes Rajkumar Santoshi’s next & Ujjwal Nikam biopic

"Aamir Khan has been working hard to get a line up of films in place. While his comeback film to acting is the Sony Picture Production, Champeones Remake, directed by RS Prassana, his next 2 on the acting front will be bank-rolled by Jio Studios," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

After wrapping up Champeones Remake, Aamir will move on to acting in a Rajkumar Santoshi-directed family entertainer. "The Raj Santoshi film is produced by Aamir himself along with Jio Studio. Aamir is also producing the Ujjjwal Nikam Biopic with Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios. He is discussing some other projects too with Jio," the source added.

It's still not clear if Aamir will be acting in Ujjwal Nikam Biopic or producing. "Aamir being Aamir is keeping all options open and will take a call on his involvement as an actor in Ujjwal Nikam Biopic soon. However, the film is committed to Jio Studios as a producer partner. He has a couple of other production films too for which he is partnering with Jio, the details of which have been kept under wraps," the source told us further.

Aamir Khan will be seen in the Champeones remake during the Christmas 2024 weekend and follow that up with Rajkumar Santoshi's next for 2025. While one is produced by Sony, the other is bankrolled by Jio.

Also Read: Aamir Khan in talks with Paatal Lok director Avinash Arun for Ujjwal Nikam biopic: Report

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Krafton India ropes in Ranveer Singh as BGMI…

Akshay Kumar's Capsule Gill gets a new title…

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma denies claims…

Jaane Jaan trailer launch: Saif Ali Khan…

Trade predicts that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: After debut with action-packed…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification