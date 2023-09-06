Aamir Khan means man in business. Just when everyone thought that the Tiger is on the verge of stepping back from acting, he surprised everyone by announcing his comeback with a film during the Christmas 2024 weekend. And now we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan has inked a multi-film deal with India's leading studio, Jio Studios.

Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio Studios; includes Rajkumar Santoshi’s next & Ujjwal Nikam biopic

"Aamir Khan has been working hard to get a line up of films in place. While his comeback film to acting is the Sony Picture Production, Champeones Remake, directed by RS Prassana, his next 2 on the acting front will be bank-rolled by Jio Studios," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

After wrapping up Champeones Remake, Aamir will move on to acting in a Rajkumar Santoshi-directed family entertainer. "The Raj Santoshi film is produced by Aamir himself along with Jio Studio. Aamir is also producing the Ujjjwal Nikam Biopic with Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios. He is discussing some other projects too with Jio," the source added.

It's still not clear if Aamir will be acting in Ujjwal Nikam Biopic or producing. "Aamir being Aamir is keeping all options open and will take a call on his involvement as an actor in Ujjwal Nikam Biopic soon. However, the film is committed to Jio Studios as a producer partner. He has a couple of other production films too for which he is partnering with Jio, the details of which have been kept under wraps," the source told us further.

Aamir Khan will be seen in the Champeones remake during the Christmas 2024 weekend and follow that up with Rajkumar Santoshi's next for 2025. While one is produced by Sony, the other is bankrolled by Jio.

