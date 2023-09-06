The Buckingham Murders, by Hansal Mehta, starring Kareen Kapoor Khan will be premiered at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival on October 14.

The much-awaited premiere of Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 created a frenzy among the actress' fans, with tickets selling out in less than 60 minutes. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, features Kapoor playing the role of a detective.

As the clock ticked down to the start of ticket sales, fans flocked to online ticketing platforms, eager to secure their seats for the premiere. The demand for tickets was so high that there was a long wait time to book them.

In the end, all tickets were sold out within 60 minutes, a testament to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film.

A source added, “Kareena's fans across can't contain their excitement about the film and to see her in a role she has never done before. The film's director and cast members are expected to join the premier in London.”

Coming to the professional front, Kareena is currently awaiting the release of Jaane Jaan, a Netflix original film. The film, slated to release on September 21, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

