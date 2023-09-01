It is being reported that the actor is in talks to get National Award-Winning Marathi film, Killa and Paatal Lok director Avinash Arun for the project as the director.

Earlier this week, Bollywood Hungama reported that superstar Aamir Khan has locked his next project! The actor will return to the big screen during Christmas 2024. The untitled project is set for December 20, 2024 release and he is reportedly co-producing the project with Sony Pictures. However, after Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir has been working on several productions under his banner and one of them is Ujjwal Nikam biopic.

The actor is joining hands with Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films for the project. Now, it is being reported that the actor is in talks to get National Award-Winning Marathi film, Killa and Paatal Lok director Avinash Arun for the project as the director. As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source said, “Avinash is working closely with Aamir and Dinesh Vijan to develop the screenplay of the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic. All the stakeholders are happy with the right energies associated with the project and are keen to take the film on floors next year.”

The casting is underway, though Aamir Khan also is keenly interested in playing the role himself. The source added, “It’s still not confirmed if Aamir will act in the film himself or if he will get another person on board. There are all sorts of conversations happening, and the team is also figuring out the permutation combinations with regard to the casting. He might just surprise everyone by acting in the film, or may just be associated as a producer.”

For unversed, Ujjwal Nikam is an Indian special public prosecutor who has been a part of several cases including murder and terrorism. He was a part of the team who helped prosecute the suspects of Gulshan Kumar murder case, 1993 bombings, Pramod Mahajan murder case, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Nikam was also the special public prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai gang rape case, 2016 Kopardi rape and murder case. For the Mumbai 26/11 attacks trial, the prosecutor argued on behalf of the state. The prosecutor has Z+ security for himself which is the second highest security detail in India.

As of now, Aamir Khan will produce a Hindi remake of the Spanish movie Campeones. He is reportedly also producing Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Remake, Pritam Pyaare, Lapata Ladies and Love Today. While Campeons titled Champions, will be headlined by Farhan Akhtar, it is unclear whether Aamir is starring in any of the above projects.

