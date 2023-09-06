BREAKING: ’83 producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri to produce Rishab Shetty-Ashutosh Gowariker’s next; period drama is about one of the BIGGEST rulers of South India

Recently, there were reports that popular filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s next directorial venture would be a Pan-India film starring Rishab Shetty of Kantara (2022) fame. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the information is indeed true and also found more interesting details about this untitled film.

BREAKING: ’83 producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri to produce Rishab Shetty-Ashutosh Gowariker’s next; period drama is about one of the BIGGEST rulers of South India

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who runs Vibri Motion Pictures, and who produced the two-part NTR series (2019), Kangana Ranaut-starrer and J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii (2021) and the much-loved sports biopic ’83 (2021), will produce this ambitious saga. Like most of Ashutosh Gowariker’s films, this film is also a historical flick. It’s about one of the biggest rulers of South India who ruled the entire South region.”

The source continued, “This is why Ashutosh Gowariker specifically wanted an actor from the South as it was the requirement. Moreover, the character is rustic who later becomes an emperor. He realized that Rishab Shetty fits the bill.”

The source also said, “Vishnu Vardhan Induri is going all out to ensure that the film is a grand and visual spectacle. He and the whole team are excited to have Rishab Shetty on board. After the blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishab has amassed a huge fan following across the country. Moreover, Ashutosh Gowariker’s forte is period films. As a result, this will be one of the films to watch out for.”

As per the source, it’ll go on floors after Kantara 2’s shoot and post-production is complete. The source explained, “By then, Rishab will be in the right space. It is expected to go on floors in 2024 and will release in theatres in 2025. Ashutosh Gowariker is currently working on the pre-production and getting the research correct. He will also devote his time and energy to find the right cast and crew members.”

When contacted, Vishnu Vardhan Induri simply said, “It’s too early to talk about this film.”

Also Read: Ashutosh Gowariker to direct Kantara fame Rishab Shetty; report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.