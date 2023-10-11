The preparations have already begun and the actor is already getting emotional about his first child getting married soon.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that his daughter Ira Khan is getting married to Nupur Shikhare in January 2024. The preparations have already begun and the actor is already getting emotional about his first child getting married soon.

Speaking with News 18, Aamir Khan confirmed that his daughter is getting married on January 3, 2024. “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hain — he is trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other,” he said.

“This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family,” the actor added.

Asked about his feelings as his daughter is getting married soon, Aamir said, “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone wala hoon yeh toh tay hai. Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears.”

During the conversation, Aamir Khan said that taking a break from work for his family really improved his relationship with his family. “My relationship with my family is improving everyday and I am enjoying that. I am enjoying with my children. This is a good phase for me because I can finally see people in my personal space more clearly. When I was lost in the passion of the creative world, people around you get blurred. It is not that they are not around, it isn’t that you don’t love them, even if there is a smallest inconvinience, I will drop everything to be by their side. But that was just emergency situations. It shouldn’t be that way. That person should be important to you on a daily basis. These are the things I learnt and realised in this two and a half year which has made me much calmer,” Aamir added.

On the work front, Aamir Khan announced Sitare Zameen Par as his next project. He is also producing Laapataa Ladies and Lahore 1947.

