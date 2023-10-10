Aamir Khan, an iconic presence in the realm of Indian cinema, has etched his name into the industry's history. However, today, he unveils a new facet of his life - that of a loving and devoted father. During a recent conclave with a leading news channel, the superstar not only shared his profound insights into fatherhood but also thrilled fans with the announcement of an exciting upcoming project.

Aamir Khan announces his next film titled Sitare Zameen Par

In the candid interview, Aamir Khan dropped an electrifying piece of news as he revealed his upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par, a project that carries a similar theme to the iconic Taare Zameen Par. He says, “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all कमज़ोरियाँ , but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme but this time the character of the special child Ishaan in that film, my character helps that character in Taare Zameen Par, in Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. Its opposite”

However, what sets Sitare Zameen Par apart is its unique comedic twist, promising to blend humour with heartwarming storytelling. As anticipation mounts for this remarkable project, fans eagerly await the magic that Aamir Khan is sure to deliver once again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for several films as a producer.

