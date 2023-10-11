comscore
Last Updated 11.10.2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Asha Parekh questions producers of The Kashmir Files: "How much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir?"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Asha Parekh questions producers of The Kashmir Files: “How much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir?”

The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, 2022, for the unversed. The film featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actress Asha Parekh recently spoke about the producers of The Kashmir Files. She questioned if the makers had made any contributions from the movie's profits for the welfare of the Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. She admitted that she had not watched The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story but she said that if people are watching it that’s fine as well.

While speaking to News18, when asked about the controversies surrounding both films, Asha Parekh said, “I haven’t seen those films, so I can’t comment on the controversies surrounding them.”

She was also asked if such movies should be made, and she said, “If people are watching them, then they should watch them.”

However, she did question the producers if they made any contributions after their box office success. She said, “Yes, people watched The Kashmir Files. I will say something controversial here…the producer of the film made Rs 400 crore. From that how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir? Those who don’t have water, or electricity. How much money did the producer give to them?”

She added, “After paying everybody else’s share, the producers will have their share of profit. Suppose they earned Rs 200 crore out of the film’s Rs 400 crore earnings, they could have donated Rs 50 crore to help the people.”

The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, 2022, for the unversed. The film featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

