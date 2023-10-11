Aamir Khan has been a name synonymous with Indian cinema for a long time, but with his most recent interview, he stole the spotlight not as the unparalleled actor he is but as a father, as the superstar opened up on his experience with fatherhood at a conclave with a news channel. During the interview, the actor also opened up about his eldest child, Junaid Khan who is all set to make his own debut in Bollywood. But, before his acting debut, Junaid Khan will turn producer with Pritam Pyaare in which Aamir will have a special appearance.

Speaking to News 18, Aamir Khan said, "Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and new team, I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for 5 minutes."

Talking about Junaid Khan’s interest in theatre and being an introverted, shy child, Aamir shared, “He is very interested in theatre. Junaid ke baare mein, main aapko bataun toh woh bahut he zaheen hai. Class mein joh bacha first aata hai na, joh bhi subject pucho toh har cheez ka jawab aata hai, uss type ka bacha hai, Junaid. Lekin jab woh bada ho raha tha, 10th mein aaya toh Reena aur main kaafi concerned aur pareshan the ki woh academics mein, padhai-likhai mein bahut tez tha, har subject mein, lekin woh logo se baat-cheet karne mein bohot sharmata that [About Junaid, what can I say? Let me tell you that he is very intelligent. Junaid was the first person in the class to answer whatever subject he was asked. But when he was growing up, when he was in 10th, Reena and I were very concerned and worried that he was very good in academics, in studies, in every subject, but he was very shy in talking to people].”

Talking about how Junaid wants to be a self-made person, Aamir adds, “Actually he is very introverted, Junaid joh hai, aapne shayad uski photo bhi nahi dekhi hogi. Bahut saare log bolte hain ki humne aapke bete ka chehra hi nahi dekha. He is very shy, woh jyada bahar nahi jata, woh alag kisam ka banda hai. Jaise ke abhi woh 30 saal ka hai, aur matlab bachpan se jaise har parents chahate hain ki woh apne baccho ke liye behtar se behtar cheez karein, toh main chaha raha tha ki main uske liye jab woh school jaye, kahin bhi ghumne jaaye toh main gaadi le loon and aaj tak usne mujhko allow nahi kiya gaadi lene ke liye. Woh aaj tak public transport use karta hai, bus mein jata hai, train mein jata hai. Abhi 2-3 mahine pehle woh, Pondicherry mein tha; usne kaha, 'Papa main jaa raha hoon Bangalore mere dost ki shaadi hai'. Toh I said, 'Flight kitne baje ki hai?' And he said, 'Nahi, main overnight bus mein jaa raha hoon, state bus mein.' Toh uska totally, apna apna khud ka andaaz hai. He is a very independent person, he likes to live life in his own way and I am very proud of him because he wants to be a self-made person. Toh woh khud apne aap har cheez karta hai, woh theatre karta hai, pichle chaar paanch saal se [Actually he is very introverted. You might not have even seen his photo. Many people have said that we have not seen your son's face. He is very shy, he doesn't show much, he is a different kind of person. Now he is 30 years old, and every parent since childhood wants to do the best for their children, so I wanted to be there for him when he went to school, wherever he went. I wanted to buy him a car and till today he has not allowed me to purchase him the car. Till today he uses public transport, travels by bus, travels by train. He was in Pondicherry 2-3 months ago; He said, 'Papa, I am going to Bangalore because it is my friend's wedding.' So I said, 'What time is the flight?' And he said, 'No, I am travelling in the main overnight bus, but in the state bus.' So that's totally his own style. He is a very independent person, he likes to live life in his own way and I am very proud of him because he wants to be a self-made person. So he himself does his own thing, he does theatre, since last four-five years].”

When asked by the anchor as to how he does theatre as an introvert, Aamir clarifies, “Introvert hai, creative hai, lekin matlab woh party-warty mein nahi jata. Kaam mein introvert nahi hai, kaam mein ek dam josh, kaam karta hai, lekin jyada bahar nahi jata. But something happened in his life actually, which changed him and this is a very odd thing, bahut chhoti cheez bhi hai, Jab college usne join kiya 11th mein toh, bade achhe marks laye the, top college mein gaya lekin, mujhe phikar thi issi baat ki. Lekin ek hafte mein, maine dekha ki uska behaviour change ho raha hai dheere dheere, aur maine pucha ki kya hua toh usne ek club join kiya tha, ‘Rotaract Club’, jaise Rotary club hota hai na, waise Rotaract club join kiya usne. Aur uss Rotaract club join karne ke baad, usme itne activities hote hain, social cheeze organise karte hein bacche, college ke events organise karte hein, 365 din mein kuch unke 400 events hote hain, woh ek saal mein maine usme badlav dekha. I think that meeting children his age, interacting with them, and working on the streets with everyone, really made him confident and that is a big change in him. Toh woh itna introvert tha ki mujhe takleef hoti thi, lekin ab mujhe lagta hai ki woh sahi ho gaya, usne film produce kar li toh ab toh tension hi nahi hai [He is an introvert, he is creative, but that means he does not go to parties, he is not an introvert in his work. He has enthusiasm for his work. But something happened in his life actually, which changed him and this is a very odd thing. He went to college in 11th grade. But within a week, I noticed that his behaviour was gradually changing, and I asked him what had happened so he had joined a club, ‘Rotaract Club’, just like Rotary club is, so he had joined Rotaract Club. After joining our Rotaract club, they were doing so many activities, organizing social things for children, organizing college events. They had about 400 events in 365 days, that is the change I have seen in a change in him in a year. I think that meeting children his age, interacting with them, and working on the streets with everyone, really made him confident and that is a big change in him. Then he was so introverted that it used to bother me, but now I feel that he has done the right thing. He has produced a film and now there is no tension].”

Before stepping into the world of cinema, Junaid Khan dedicated six years to the world of theatre. His journey began in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children,’ a biting satire on the absurdity of war. This marked the beginning of a passionate pursuit of the craft of acting.

On the work front, Junaid’s debut Maharaj is an untitled love story set in the enchanting Japanese winters, with Sai Pallavi.

