The upcoming film Lahore, 1947 produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, boasts one of the most prominent creative names of the century. This remarkable project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions’ (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

Aamir Khan will take on the mantle of producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while the director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Leading the film as the main actor will be Sunny Deol.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Notably, Sunny Deol recently broke the box office with Rs.500 Cr plus mega-blockbuster Gadar 2!

What makes the announcement even more impressive is the fact that Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious. The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan’s Dil and Sunny Deol’s Ghayal released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs. Ghatak followed by the most epic box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar. Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project!

Lahore, 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna.

