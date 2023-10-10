comscore
Last Updated 10.10.2023

On World Mental Health Day, Neha Dhupia announces upcoming family drama; deets inside

The upcoming film is said to be a family drama around mental health.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Renowned actress Neha Dhupia announced her upcoming project centred around mental health on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. Dhupia, an advocate for meaningful storytelling, has consistently chosen projects with unique and powerful narratives. With this untitled venture, she aims to shed light on the importance of mental health awareness and open conversations about this critical subject matter.

In a statement, Neha Dhupia emphasized the significance of discussing mental health openly. She urged individuals to seek support from both peers and experts, emphasizing that silence can lead to severe consequences. She highlighted the project's intent to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide a platform for understanding and healing.

Neha says, "At this crucial juncture, it is imperative that we address this issue through the narratives we present. Our aim is to effect positive change, and I assure you that this project will stimulate greater dialogue surrounding mental health. I am genuinely thrilled to be part of this endeavour."

The untitled project promises to be a compelling journey that explores the intricacies of mental health conditions, offering viewers a nuanced perspective on the challenges faced by those affected. Neha's commitment to this cause is evident in her tireless efforts to bring this vital issue to the forefront of public discourse.

This project aligns with Neha Dhupia's continued dedication to socially relevant cinema, reinforcing her reputation as an artist with a passion for driving positive change through her work.

Also Read: World Mental Health Day: Karan Johar recalls his first experience of anxiety in 2015-16; educates about “red flag conversations”

