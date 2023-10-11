comscore
Manoj Bajpayee invests Rs. 31 crore in an office space in Mumbai

Bajpayee and his wife paid Rs. 1.86 crore stamp duty.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has joined the ranks of Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and many more in relation to investing in office space in Mumbai. The actor and his wife Shabana Raza have jointly invested Rs. 31 crore in a commercial real estate situated at Andheri.

According to The Economic Times, Manoj Bajpayee has purchased a four-office unit at a project by Veer Savarkar Projects in the Signature building in Oshiwara in Andheri. Each office unit measures approximately 1,905 square feet and is situated on the 12th floor with a cost of Rs. 7.77 crore each. Bajpayee and his wife paid Rs. 1.86 crore stamp duty.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is currently shooting for Bhaiyya Ji. Bhaiyya Ji will be shot in Uttar Pradesh for 45 days. Apart from Manoj, the movie is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee kick starts Bhaiyya Ji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

